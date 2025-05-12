Police investigate as elderly man dies of ‘significant' head wound in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating, what they said was a homicide, after an elderly man was found dead in a Northeast Philadelphia home after suffering, what officials called, a "significant" head wound.

According to police, officers responded Sunday, at about 11:16 p.m., to a home along the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood, to meet emergency personnel who were already at the scene.

In the home, officials said, a 98-year-old man was found unresponsive, sitting on living room steps, after suffering a "significant gash" to his forehead.

The man, who officials have not provided further identifying information on, was pronounced at the scene at about 11 p.m., before officers arrived.

The Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Law enforcement officials said that this investigation is ongoing and the police plan to provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.