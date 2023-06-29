Police investigate armed robberies and abductions involving white van in Northeast Philly

Police are investigating a series of armed robberies and abductions involving a white U-Haul cargo van in Northeast Philadelphia.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday at 4:20 a.m. along the 12000 block of Academy Road. A woman was walking north on Academy Road when four teenagers dressed in black clothing and wearing black ski masks robbed her at gunpoint, police said. The robbers stole several items from the woman and then forced her into a white U-Haul cargo van, according to investigators. The woman was punched in the face by one of the teens, police said. She then got out of the van as the driver of the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired twice at her though she was not struck.

The second incident occurred less than an hour later at 5 a.m. along the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. A man was inside his 2011 black Mercedes Benz using a TD Bank drive-through when a white U-Haul cargo van pulled up and blocked the exit. Two masked gunmen in their late teens or early 20’s then exited the van and pointed guns at the man, demanding money, police said. When the man was unable to withdraw money from the ATM, the robbers then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The final incident occurred on Wednesday at 3:40 a.m. along the 9200 block of Delaware Avenue. A man was walking when a white U-Haul cargo van pulled up next to him. Two armed suspects in the van then pointed their guns at him and forced the man inside the vehicle, police said. The gunmen told the victim they would kill him if he didn’t give them money, according to investigators.

The suspects then drove the man to a convenience store along the 9100 block of Frankford Avenue where the victim withdrew $300 from an ATM, police said. The suspects then drove the victim to a gas station along the 10000 block of Frankford Avenue in an attempt to get more money but the man was unable to do so. The suspects then forced the man to transfer money using a banking app, according to investigators. The victim called his mother who sent him an additional $300, police said. The suspects then stole the man’s phone and fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect in the incident is described as a Black man in his 20s with a brown complexion and hazel eyes standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 wearing all black clothing and military-style boots and armed with a gun.

The second suspect is described as a dark skinned and heavyset Black man in his 20s standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-1 wearing a gray Champion hoodie with the word “Champion” written in blue across the chest and black pants.

“The pattern is very similar. The individuals, the descriptions is similar,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Matthew Gillespie said. “The area where it’s occurring is geographically close so we’re very concerned. We want to make sure the public is aware of it."

If you have information on any of the incidents or suspects, please call Philadelphia Police.