Police investigate alleged arson of East Oak Lane apartment

Law enforcement officials said they have apprehended a man after he, allegedly, set fire to his own apartment in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to officials, crews were alerted to a fire at about 5 a.m. in an apartment in a building located along the 6600 block of North 12th Street on Monday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted an alert about the incident online early Monday.

2&2 In Service - 09-30-2024 05:10:00 - Avoid Area of 12TH STREET & OAK LANE — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) September 30, 2024

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in less than a half an hour, officials said.

During the incident, officials said one person -- a man who lived at the apartment -- was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that were not related to the fire.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, police officials said that the person who was injured -- though, the extent of that man's injuries was not immediately available -- was apprehended.

A police source told NBC10 that the fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

This incident is still under investigation, according to police officials.