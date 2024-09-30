Philadelphia

Police investigate alleged arson of East Oak Lane apartment

A man is in custody, police said, after he is alleged to have purposely set fire to his own apartment in a building along North 12th Street in Philadelphia on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials said they have apprehended a man after he, allegedly, set fire to his own apartment in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to officials, crews were alerted to a fire at about 5 a.m. in an apartment in a building located along the 6600 block of North 12th Street on Monday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted an alert about the incident online early Monday.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in less than a half an hour, officials said.

During the incident, officials said one person -- a man who lived at the apartment -- was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that were not related to the fire.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, police officials said that the person who was injured -- though, the extent of that man's injuries was not immediately available -- was apprehended.

A police source told NBC10 that the fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

This incident is still under investigation, according to police officials.

