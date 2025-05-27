Police investigate after body found behind Dunkin' coffee shop in Northeast Philly

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department were working in an alleyway behind a Dunkin' coffee shop located in the city's Mayfair section after a body was discovered there early Tuesday.

According to police, deceased individual was found at about 5:35 a.m. behind a coffee shop located along the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials said the body wo a man who had been shot was found just behind that shop, along the 2600 Elbridge Street in Mayfair.

In a morning update, officials said that officers at the scene discovered the man's body after responding to a report of a robbery at that location.

Though, officials did not say if the man's body was connected to that robbery.

He was pronounced at the scene at 5:55 a.m., officials said.

Police said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.