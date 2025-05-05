Delaware County

Police in Delco community warn residents to lock cars amid spate of break-ins

Law enforcement officials in Nether Providence, Delaware County, are warning drivers to lock their cars and garages after several break-ins occurred Friday, May 2, 2025 into Saturday, May 3, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

Drivers in Nether Providence, in Delaware County, are being reminded to lock their cars and garages amid a spate of break-ins that happened over the recent weekend, officials said.

In a post online, police officials in Nether Providence warned drivers to "stop being an easy target" and not leave vehicles unlocked and to lock garage doors as break-ins were reported in the community and in Media Borough over the weekend.

Asked about the concern, David Splain, chief of police for the Nether Providence Police Department, told NBC10 that the incident happened on the evening of Friday, May 2, 2025 into Saturday, May 3, 2025.

He said that sever vehicles were accessed along the 300 block of Woodridge Lane and the 800 block of Parkridge Avenue.

However, Splain said, in the two incidents that were reported to police, vehicle were rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

Similar incidents, he said, also happened in Media Borough.

Investigations into these break-ins, police officials said, are ongoing.

