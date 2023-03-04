Police in Delaware Arrest Two Men For Murder

The Delaware State Police have announced the recent arrests of two men sought for the February 27 murder of a man in the Dunbarton Apartment complex in Georgetown.

According to police, officers arrested Jaron Curtis, 24, of Dagsboro, and Kevin Stone, 61, of Georgetown, for murder and related charges.

Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on the evening of February 27 when officers responded to a shooting at the Dunbarton Apartment complex. Here, law enforcement officials said, officers found an -- as yet unidentified -- man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

According to investigators, the man was at the apartment when a woman knocked on the door. The victim, police said, opened the door to let her in when two gunmen -- alleged to have been Curtis and Stone -- forced the door open behind the woman and fired on the man inside the apartment, hitting him several times.

The gunmen, officers said, then fled on foot.

On Friday, Curtis was arrested and is in custody. He has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and related offenses.

That same day, Stone was charged while in custody with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.