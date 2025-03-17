Bucks County

Police in Bucks Co. investigate after man found dead in car on Rt. 1

Police in Bucks County are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle located along northbound Route 1 between North Oxford Valley Road and Stony Hill Road early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Falls Township, Bucks County, are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle found in a wooded area along Roosevelt Boulevard early Monday.

According to police, a passing motorist told police that, at about 12:53 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 202, they saw tail lights of a vehicle in a wooded area off of the northbound lanes of Route 1, between North Oxford Valley Road and Stony Hill Road.

After pulling over, officials said the motorist told police that they found a 2010 Nissan Altima that appeared to have struck a tree.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers from the Falls Township Police Department checked the vehicle and found a 36-year-old man from Bristol unresponsive behind the wheel.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.

Officials did not provide further identifying information on the individual nor did they detail how the man died. But, law enforcement officials noted that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Falls Township Police Department investigator, Detective David Gold, at 215-302-3325 or via email at d.gold@fallstwppd.com.

Information may also be provided anonymously at 215-949-9120, or via email at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

