Police identify teen girl killed in Delaware shooting, search for suspect continues

By David Chang and Kaleah Mcilwain

Delaware State Police have identified 17-year-old Ahniya Coverdale as the victim of a shooting that occurred in Delaware on June 9.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 9, around 4:30 p.m. along the 12000 block of North Old State Road in Ellendale, Delaware.

A fight broke out between several people near a community center and an unidentified suspect then pulled out a gun and fired shots into the crowd, according to investigators.

Coverdale, of Harrington, Delaware, and a 19-year-old man were both shot. She was then taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of any suspects and continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. You can also send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Anyone who is a victim or witness of a crime or lost a loved one to a sudden death and is in need of help should contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

You can also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

