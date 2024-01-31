Police identify 3 men wanted for deadly shooting in Norristown

Police have identified three men who are wanted in connection with the slaying of a 35-year-old man in Norristown earlier this month.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis announce that arrest warrants have been issued on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and robbery for Damon Brantley Jr., 18, of Norristown, Daquan Allen, 29, of Norristown, and Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí

According to police, the incident happened at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at West Wood and Powell streets.

Norristown Police has been notified of shots fired and when they arrived they found William Grover Carter, of Norristown dead on the sidewalk, according to police.

After an investigation, police said they found that Brantley, Allen and Butler were the three men involved in the armed robbery and killing of Carter, with Brantley identified as the shooter.

Police said surveillance video captured the three men running from a gray ToyRAV-4 and robbing Carter.

After the suspects robbed him, police said Brantley fired three times shooting Carter once in the head, killing him.

According to police, the three shots were fired so fast that detectives believe the firearm used by Brantley had an illegal “switch,” a device that allows a semi-automatic firearm to become fully automatic and had an extended magazine.

That firearm was found later in Brantley's girlfriend's apartment in Norristown, police said.

Police said that Brantley had been driving the Toyota Rav-4 multiple times since the vehicle was stolen on Dec. 21, 2023, in Cheltenham, and was seen wearing the same clothing earlier in the day at a Norristown High School basketball game, where he spoke with a school resource officer.

Police describe all the suspects as men with black hair and brown eyes.

The District Attorney’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information on each defendant that leads to the arrest of any or all of the perpetrators, increasing the total reward from the original $5,000.

All three suspects are to be considered "armed and dangerous" and if you see them do not approach and call 911.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the suspects you are asked to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.