Police identify 2 persons of interest in shooting on Temple's campus

Temple police have identified two persons of interest on Thursday in the shots fired incident that occurred on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Temple released images of two males that they are asking for the public's help identifying who they believe were involved in the shooting on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, police received a report for shots fired on Temple's campus.

The shots were reportedly fired around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad and Cecil B. Moore.

A Temple University security officer was across the street and contacted the Department of Public Safety right away, according to officials.

"The investigation reveals that two groups of juveniles were in the area and discharged multiple shots in the direction of each other," according to a statement from Temple's Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin.

The school's Department of Public Safety captured the entire incident on cameras.

Police say they believe the two males they released photos of both fired shots at each other at Broad and Cecil B. Moore and then ran away on foot.

If you have any information, please contact Temple Police at (215) 204-1234.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.