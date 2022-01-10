Police ID Woman Who Was Found Stabbed to Death at Neshaminy State Park

Investigators identified a Philadelphia woman who was found stabbed to death at Neshaminy State Park over the weekend.

The woman was found dead at the 330-acre state park in Bensalem on Saturday. On Sunday, police released a photo of a tattoo on her upper right arm in the hopes that someone would help identify her.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

After investigators received information from family members, the Bucks County Coroner identified the victim as Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia. Jennings died from multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the PSP Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-942-3900.