Police ID teen killed in West Philly mass shooting

Police in Philadelphia have provided new details after nine people were shot -- one teen fatally -- in a mass shooting that happened early Saturday in West Philadelphia.

On Monday, officials said that Kevin July, 19, from Kensington, was killed after being shot in the face and throughout his body in an incident that happened at about 1:33 a.m. on Saturday, along the 500 block of N. Creighton Street.

Officials have said that officers responded that evening after receiving several calls saying there "was a shootout" in that area involving several victims.

At the scene, officers found July, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 5:40 a.m.

Also, first responders found a 21-year-old woman who was shot in both legs, a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the right calf, another 21-year-old woman who was shot in the back of her left leg, a 47-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 51-year-old woman who was shot in the left leg.

All of these wounded victims, police said, were listed in stable condition after being taken to nearby hospitals.

Three other victims were also struck by gunfire, officials said. A 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left shoulder, a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to he inner thigh and, finally, a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower left leg, police said.

The two juvenile victims arrived at the hospital on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Law enforcement officials said they still have made no arrests and have not revealed a motive for the shooting. However, officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.