Police ID Suspect in Violent Home Invasion in Delaware

State Police are searching for a man who they say was one of three suspects who pistol-whipped two people during a home invasion in Delaware.

Police said three men forced their way into a home on the 9000 block of Middleford Road in Seaford, Delaware, around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Harding and the other two suspects then pistol-whipped two people inside and demanded property from the victims, according to investigators. Police said the three suspects and two victims then fought inside the home. During the fight, one of the suspects fired two shots from a gun though no one was struck, police said.

The suspects then fled the home after stealing unknown items. The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as Danny Harding Jr., 36, of Dover, Delaware. He is described as a man with blonde hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his body, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Harding is wanted for several charges, including robbery, assault, burglary and reckless endangerment.

Police did not release detailed descriptions of the two other suspects but said they were both wearing a face covering and carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harding or the other two suspects should call Detective William Saylor with Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-752-3897 or email him at William.saylor@delaware.gov.

You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.