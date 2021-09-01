Police ID Suspect in SEPTA Bus Shooting

Philadelphia police have identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting on a moving SEPTA bus in July.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Darnell Still, who police believe was the man who opened fire in the bus near City Hall, critically wounding a 29-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Benjamin Nash said.

The shooting happened as the Broad Street Line Nite Owl bus was heading south toward Chestnut Street in Center City around 1 a.m. on July 15, Philadelphia police said. The bus driver reported hearing three or four gunshots.

Investigators said that about 15 people, including the shooter, ran out of the bus when the gunfire rang out. The victim was found near the back of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital as he bled from his chest, police said.

Investigators used surveillance video from the surrounding area to identify Still as the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police Department detectives Rocks or Repici at 215-686-3407 or 215-686-3408. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 215-686-TIPS, emailing tips@phillypolice.com or sending a text message to PPDTIP.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.