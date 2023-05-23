Police ID Suspect in Multiple Robberies and Shootings in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man who was using an ATM as well as several other shootings and robberies in Philadelphia over the span of several days.

Brian Amerman, 19, has an active warrant for a probation violation for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest in connection to an incident from 2022, according to investigators.

Police also said Amerman is wanted in connection to the following incidents in Philadelphia:

On May 21, at 12:51 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Amber Street for the report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the left leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

On May 17 at 12:05 a.m., police responded to the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a report of a robbery. A 43-year-old man told police he was approached by a gunman. When the victim refused to give the gunman money, the suspect hit him over the head with a gun and stole money from him as well as his vehicle, investigators said. The vehicle was later recovered by police on the 1900 block of East Sedgley Street at 11:17 a.m. that day.

On May 17 at 9:02 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. The man – who lives a few blocks away from the crime scene – was on the ground near a stand-alone ATM in the parking lot of a plaza. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s family members arrived at the scene and told NBC10 the man had been using the ATM when he was shot. Investigators said robbery may have been a motive in the shooting.

On May 14 at 4:54 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Amber Street for a report of gunshots. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from three gunshot wounds to the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

On May 12, at 12:50 a.m., a 21-year-old man was robbed as he was trying to deposit money from an ATM on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said two gunmen approached the victim and one of the gunmen struck him on the left side of the head with a gun. The gunmen then stole money and the victim’s Nissan Murano, police said. That vehicle was later recovered on May 22.

Photos of Brian Amerman

Police released photos of Amerman. If you have any information on his whereabouts or information on the incidents, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3270, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).