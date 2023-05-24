Police ID Suspect in Hit-and-Run Rampage That Left 1 Dead and 3 Hurt

Police have identified and are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run rampage that left one person dead and three others injured in Philadelphia a day after Christmas last year.

On December 26, 2022, around 8 p.m., Neera Nicolas-Hudson, 32, was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang in the parking lot of Rivers Casino along the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue when she crashed into a 51-year-old man on a grey electric scooter, knocking him to the pavement and shattering his leg, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Photos of Neera Nicolas-Hudson

Nicolas-Hudson continued driving recklessly near the casino's valet area, striking three other vehicles, including a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by a 48-year-old woman who suffered a minor injury, according to police.

After fleeing the scene on Delaware Avenue, Nicolas-Hudson was later seen by witnesses weaving in-and-out of traffic at a high rate of speed along North Broad Street, where she struck a 53-year-old man on a bicycle near the intersection with Spring Garden Street, according to investigators. That man was taken to a hospital and placed in stable condition as well.

Nicolas-Hudson then fled the scene once again and continued onto the corner of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue where she struck 22-year-old Roland Darrel White who was walking in the area, police said. White was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m. that night.

Clarence Summers told NBC10 he witnessed the deadly crash.

"I've never seen nothing like that in my life," Summers said. "Can you imagine seeing a body flying through the air from Lehigh Avenue all the way to half way down the street? Terrible."

Responding police officers later found Nicolas-Hudson's Mustang unoccupied with a busted windshield and smashed front end near the intersection of Broad Street and Indiana Avenue, roughly a quarter of a mile from where White was killed, investigators said.

On Wednesday, police identified Nicolas-Hudson as the hit-and-run driver and an arrest warrant was issued for her. She is charged with murder, homicide by vehicle and other related offenses.

White's family is offering a reward for information leading to Nicolas-Hudson's arrest. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 911.