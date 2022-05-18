Police ID Suspect in Deadly Shooting Outside Pa. Target

Police have identified and are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a botched drug deal that led to a robbery and deadly shooting outside a Northampton County Target store last year.

On August 8, 2021, 20-year-old Elijah Johnson and 22-year-old Jayzell Sanders were inside a car in the parking lot of the Target store on 3835 Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth Township.

Jakiye Taylor, 18, and Kevin Littles, 22, of Harrisburg, later arrived and got in the backseat of Johnson’s car for a marijuana deal, investigators said.

Sanders retrieved a black bag from the trunk and gave it to Taylor and Littles, according to investigators. Taylor and Littles then allegedly pulled out handguns and tried to rob Sanders and Johnson. Johnson wrestled with the two gunmen while Sanders got out of the car and ran toward the Target, police said.

As Sanders fled, one of the gunmen fired at him. Sanders pulled out his own weapon and fired back at the car, according to investigators.

Sanders was shot once in the shoulder. Taylor and Littles then fled the scene with four pounds of marijuana, police said.

Colonial Regional Police and Palmer Township Police then arrived in the Target parking lot and found both Sanders and Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital where Johnson was pronounced dead. Sanders survived his injuries. He was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the incident.

After collecting evidence and interviewing Sanders, police identified Taylor and Littles as suspects in Johnson’s murder. Taylor and Littles were both charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and other related offenses. Taylor is currently incarcerated in Monroe County Prison without bail. Littles remains on the run however and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Littles’ whereabouts, please call Colonial Regional Police at 610-861-4820. Callers may remain anonymous.