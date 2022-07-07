Police ID suspect in Center City Office Rape

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia police identified the man they believe raped a woman inside a Center City law firm this week.

The man wanted for the crime is 49-year-old Willie L. Harris, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said Thursday. Harris goes by several aliases, including William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris, McLaurin said.

Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit Capt. James Kearney said the 22-year-old victim was working alone in the office on the 8th floor of the building on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect, now identified as Harris, walked in. He asked her for another woman whom she did not know, Kearney said.

He then demanded she stay seated in a chair as he rummaged through the office, looking for items, Kearney said. The victim offered to give her earbuds and earrings to him in the hopes he would leave.

The suspect became angry, police said, and he proceeded to beat and choke the woman repeatedly. Then, he raped her.

A second employee, who had stepped out for a 30-minute lunch break, came back into the office and witnessed the assault. The suspect then ran out, police said.

Harris has no known address but has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Center City Philadelphia, McLaurin said.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD’s Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251, 215-686 TIPS or 911.