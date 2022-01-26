Police identified a SEPTA employee who was found dead in his car on I-76 in Camden County, New Jersey, earlier this week.

Louis E. Ciccanti, 48, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-76 just before the Route 42 Freeway around 10:30 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police said. Ciccanti was driving a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 at the time and crashed into a barrier in a construction zone.

State troopers later found Ciccanti's body inside the Mercedes.

While the road was closed for hours due to the crash, police tried to figure out what led to Ciccanti's death. Investigators could be seen overnight walking across the five lanes of traffic searching for clues near the Interstate 295 interchange.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the victim died as a result of injuries not related to the crash," state police said in a Facebook post. "While driving on Interstate 76, the victim succumbed to his injuries and his vehicle went off the road where it struck a traffic barrier."

A spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 Ciccanti was a SEPTA employee.

Investigators asked for the public's help in trying to figure out what occurred before and during the crash. They asked for people to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

The busy roadway reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.