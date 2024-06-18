Philadelphia

Police ID Philly officer who they say shot armed dirt bike rider

Philadelphia Police Officer Paul Moore shot a dirt bike rider who pulled out a gun during a traffic stop, investigators said

By David Chang and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials identified a Philadelphia police officer who shot a dirt bike rider who allegedly pulled out a gun during a traffic stop.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, June 15, along the 2700 block of North 6th Street near West Somerset Street around 3:20 p.m. Officers responded to a tip from a police helicopter unit reporting a dirt bike rider who was recklessly weaving through traffic, investigators said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Two officers – including 32-year-old Paul Moore -- arrived at the scene and found a 31-year-old man next to the dirt bike. The other officer told the man his vehicle would be confiscated due to its illegal operation. The dirt bike rider then became angry and reached for a concealed weapon, investigators said.

Officer Moore, who was behind the dirt bike rider, then attempted to disarm the suspect but was unable to, police said. Officer Moore then pulled out his own weapon and fired multiple times, shooting the dirt bike rider.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was placed in custody and then taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Police also recovered the suspect’s weapon, investigators said.

Officer Moore was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation from Internal Affairs and the Officer-involved Shooting Unit.

Moore is a 6-year veteran of the Philadelphia police department and assigned to the 22nd District.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather Jun 13

A likely heat wave for the week ahead. What to know

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

It’s illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets of Philadelphia though it’s been a common practice in the city for years. Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram told NBC10 the police department’s enforcement unit has confiscated more than 180 ATVs and dirt bikes so far this year.

"We all know the problems that ATVs, dirt bikes, car meets, cause for our city, right? The neighbors hate them, right? Let’s be honest. There’s nothing safe about their activity. They all know it’s wrong," Cram said. “It’s not uncommon for us to uncover guns when we are doing dirt bike enforcement. And this is a prime example of the dangers they pose to the city.”

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us