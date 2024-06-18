Police ID Philly officer who they say shot armed dirt bike rider

Officials identified a Philadelphia police officer who shot a dirt bike rider who allegedly pulled out a gun during a traffic stop.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, June 15, along the 2700 block of North 6th Street near West Somerset Street around 3:20 p.m. Officers responded to a tip from a police helicopter unit reporting a dirt bike rider who was recklessly weaving through traffic, investigators said.

Two officers – including 32-year-old Paul Moore -- arrived at the scene and found a 31-year-old man next to the dirt bike. The other officer told the man his vehicle would be confiscated due to its illegal operation. The dirt bike rider then became angry and reached for a concealed weapon, investigators said.

Officer Moore, who was behind the dirt bike rider, then attempted to disarm the suspect but was unable to, police said. Officer Moore then pulled out his own weapon and fired multiple times, shooting the dirt bike rider.

The man was placed in custody and then taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Police also recovered the suspect’s weapon, investigators said.

Officer Moore was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation from Internal Affairs and the Officer-involved Shooting Unit.

Moore is a 6-year veteran of the Philadelphia police department and assigned to the 22nd District.

It’s illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets of Philadelphia though it’s been a common practice in the city for years. Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram told NBC10 the police department’s enforcement unit has confiscated more than 180 ATVs and dirt bikes so far this year.

"We all know the problems that ATVs, dirt bikes, car meets, cause for our city, right? The neighbors hate them, right? Let’s be honest. There’s nothing safe about their activity. They all know it’s wrong," Cram said. “It’s not uncommon for us to uncover guns when we are doing dirt bike enforcement. And this is a prime example of the dangers they pose to the city.”