Philadelphia

Police ID man who was shot, killed by officer on I-95 near PHL airport

Investigators say Officer Brian Laureano shot and killed Brian Kada after Kada began fighting another officer on I-95 near the Philly Airport

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials revealed the name of the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport earlier in the week.

The incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 3, at 1:06 a.m. A Philadelphia police officer assigned to the Airport Unit was in a marked patrol vehicle when he noticed 36-year-old Brian Kada on the southbound I-95 ramp a.k.a. 1 PIA Way, investigators said. Kada claimed he had been stabbed and the officer requested an ambulance and backup, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

While waiting for backup and medics, a fight ensued between Kada and the officer, according to investigators. The officer fired his Taser but was unable to subdue Kada, police said. Officer Brian Laureano, 53, then arrived at the scene. The other officer tried using his Taser a second time but was once again unable to incapacitate Kada, according to investigators.

Officer Laureano then pulled out his weapon and fired, shooting Kada multiple times. Medics arrived at the scene and Kada was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m. None of the officers were injured during the incident.

Officer Laureano, a 28-year veteran assigned to the Airport Unit, was placed on administrative duty pending an outcome of an investigation from Internal Affairs and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.

Neither officer was wearing a body worn camera at the time of the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

