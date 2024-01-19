What to Know Lawrence Packard, 73, of Jenkintown, was killed by police after allegedly shooting at SWAT officers in Northeast Philly early Wednesday morning.

The deadly shootout caused traffic troubles on nearby Roosevelt Boulevard.

A witness described the about 20-minute shootout as "a small warzone."

Officials identified a man who was shot and killed by SWAT officers after he allegedly shot at police in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 17, shortly before 5 a.m., near the Gary Barbera car dealership along the 7800 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard. A Philadelphia police officer responded to the location for a possible vehicle crash. The responding officer spotted a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked on Borbeck Avenue with its horn steadily going off, investigators said.

The truck had two wheels on the sidewalk and two on the road, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

The officer then spotted the driver of the truck, later identified as 73-year-old Lawrence Packard of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. The officer spoke with Packard who told him everything was OK, according to investigators. The officer began to leave when he then heard two gunshots being fired from the truck, police said.

The officer approached the truck again and spotted a gun in Packard’s hand, according to investigators. The officer then called for backup.

Responding officers declared a barricade, established a perimeter and called in a SWAT team for help, officials said. During the barricade situation, Packard fired his gun towards the officers while he was sitting inside the pickup truck, according to investigators.

Vanore said Packard also "started throwing things from the vehicle" during the barricade. Some items could be seen outside the Ram truck, which had several bullet holes in it.

A witness told NBC10 the shootout lasted about 20 minutes and that flash bangs were used during the shootout.

"It was intense," Evan Crookham said, while noting he ducked for cover after hearing gunshots. "I have never experienced anything like that. It was pretty nuts. It was like a small warzone over there."

Packard then shot at two of the officers, later identified as SWAT Lieutenant William Schmid, 42, and SWAT Officer Patrick Saba, 38, investigators said. Both Schmid and Saba fired back, shooting and killing Packard, police said.

NBC10 Bullet holes could be seen in the body of the Ram truck.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

"They are very lucky today," Vanore said.

Gary Barbera also said police did an "amazing job" in not injuring any bystanders during the shooting.

"Very relieved because it could have been worse," Barbera said.

Police could be seen blocking traffic on the Boulevard as they surrounded the silver pickup. Later in the morning, they could be seen marking evidence on the snowy side of the sidewalk and street.

All lanes of the Boulevard and several side streets were blocked at one point. By 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound lanes of the Boulevard and some side streets remained blocked. By the afternoon, the southbound lanes reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of the Blvd have reopened at Borbeck. SB lanes remain shut down at Rhawn for police investigation. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/NbrQipadS4 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) January 17, 2024

Schmid, a 21-year veteran, and Saba, a 17-year veteran, were both placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Officials said the body-worn camera of the officer who initially responded to Packard was activated but did not capture the actual shooting.