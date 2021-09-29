Police ID Man Accused of Taking Upskirt Pics in NJ Arcades

Police in South Jersey say they’ve identified the man caught on surveillance video taking upskirt photos of women at two arcades.

The Cape May Police Department did not name the man, but they said they were able to identify him after NBC10 first aired the story on Tuesday and a viewer called them. The man has not been arrested, and charges are pending, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the man was inside the Family Fun Arcade at 732 Beach Avenue on the Cape May Promenade back on Aug. 24 at 7:35 p.m.

The man repeatedly dropped a cashless “tap to play” card on the floor near different unsuspecting women, bent over to pick up the card and took inappropriate photos of them, according to investigators.

Another patron spotted the man in the act and alerted staff members at the arcade, police said. When staff approached the man, he fled the area on foot, according to investigators.

Investigators later determined the same man had also been inside the Cape May Arcade on 406 Beach Avenue just prior, where he also took upskirt photos of unsuspecting women using the same method.

Police said the man is known to frequent the Cape May area during the summer. They obtained surveillance video of the suspect from both arcades.