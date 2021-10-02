Police ID Man Accused of Attacking Pregnant Woman With Knife at SEPTA Station

Police have identified a man who they say attacked a pregnant woman while armed with a knife at a Philadelphia SEPTA station. They’re now seeking the public’s help in finding him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Dash, 26, on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.

Dash, of Philadelphia, allegedly approached a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Police said he put a knife to her throat as she stood at a fare kiosk.

The woman managed to break free and Dash fled the scene. The woman was later treated for a laceration to the neck.

Anyone with information on Dash’s whereabouts should call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.