South Philadelphia

Police ID Man Accused of Attacking Pregnant Woman With Knife at SEPTA Station

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Dash, 26, on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses. 

By David Chang

SEPTA Subway Generic Market Frankford Line Broad Street Line
NBC10.com

Police have identified a man who they say attacked a pregnant woman while armed with a knife at a Philadelphia SEPTA station. They’re now seeking the public’s help in finding him. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for David Dash, 26, on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
David Dash

Dash, of Philadelphia, allegedly approached a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Police said he put a knife to her throat as she stood at a fare kiosk. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

CENTER CITY 6 hours ago

Cars ‘Drifting,' Doing Donuts in Intersections Shut Down Center City Traffic

COVID-19 4 hours ago

New Pills in Development to Treat COVID: Dr. Arnold Baskies

The woman managed to break free and Dash fled the scene. The woman was later treated for a laceration to the neck. 

Anyone with information on Dash’s whereabouts should call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaSEPTAAttack
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us