Police ID Human Remains Found on Kelly Drive

Police identified human remains that were found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood earlier this month.

On February 20, shortly after noon, police responded to the 3200 block of West Thompson Street for a report of a person screaming. When police arrived they were met by a person who directed them to human remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive. Police said the remains appeared to have been burned.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson of Philadelphia. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on Johnson's death, call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.