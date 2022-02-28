Philadelphia

Police ID Human Remains Found on Kelly Drive

On Monday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson of Philadelphia.

By David Chang

Philadelphia Police Block Kelly Drive
NBC10

Police identified human remains that were found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood earlier this month.

On February 20, shortly after noon, police responded to the 3200 block of West Thompson Street for a report of a person screaming. When police arrived they were met by a person who directed them to human remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive. Police said the remains appeared to have been burned. 

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson of Philadelphia. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on Johnson's death, call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaKelly DriveHuman Remains
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us