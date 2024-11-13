Police identified the driver and recovered the vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on the Lower Merion side of City Avenue early Monday morning, investigators said.

Lower Merion Township police officers rushed to City Avenue near Conshohocken State Road just around 2:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, Police Lt. Justin Judge said.

"A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene," Judge said.

The woman, 61, suffered critical injuries and died a short time later at the hospital, Det. Sgt. Michael Keenan said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Léelo en español aquí.

A wheelchair could be seen on a wet City Avenue after the deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. Keenan said the victim was disabled, in a wheelchair and was a former resident of Philadelphia. She was unhoused at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver got out of the car and looked at the damage done to their vehicle after the crash. They also said video showed the driver fleeing the scene at a high speed.

Police later released surveillance photos of the suspect and the hit-and-run vehicle which they described as a damaged and dark-colored late model Toyota Camry.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the hit-and-run vehicle was recovered by Lower Merion Police. Investigators also said they identified the driver who is currently cooperating with police. They have not yet released the driver's name or information on any charges.

Lower Merion Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information, please call 610-649-1000.

