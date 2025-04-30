Police ID driver of U-Haul truck accused of killing UD student, injuring 8 others

What to Know A student from the University of Delaware is dead and eight other people were hurt as two people in an overdue U-Haul truck were fleeing police officers in Newark, Delaware, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 according to officials

This all unfolded around 4:30 p.m. on April 29 when officers found a U-Haul truck that was reported by the company after it wasn't returned on its due date of March 18, police said

Officials identified the driver of a U-Haul truck as Gordon Turner, 22, of New Castle, Delaware.

Officials identified the driver of a U-Haul truck accused of killing a University of Delaware student and injuring eight other people in a chain-reaction crash in Newark, Delaware, on Tuesday.

Gordon Turner, 22, of New Castle, Delaware, was arrested and charged with murder – death caused during commission of a felony, murder – reckless conduct showing indifference to human life, assault – conduct creating risk of death or serious injury, disregarding a police officer’s signal and possession/consumption of marijuana in excess of personal use quantity.

The incident began on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, around 3:50 p.m. when Newark Police located an unoccupied U-Haul van that had been reported as an unauthorized use vehicle that should have been returned on March 18, 2025. The van was parked in a shopping center on the 200 block of East Main Street.

At 4:34 p.m., Turner and a passenger returned to the van and police moved in to arrest them, officials said. Turner then allegedly got into the vehicle and drove over a curb, striking a police vehicle before fleeing onto East Main Street at a high speed.

Officials said the officers did not pursue. Instead, they remained within the shopping center as Turner sped onto East Main Street, according to investigators.

Turner’s vehicle continued speeding westbound on East Main Street, just west of Haines Street. Police said Turner then lost control of his vehicle and struck two pedestrians who were on the north side of East Main Street. He then struck several parked cars, including a vehicle with four people inside and another vehicle with one person inside, officials said.

The U-Haul finally came to rest on East Main Street at Center Street in front of the post office, officials said. The crashes caused a chain reaction where a third pedestrian was injured after being struck by a parked vehicle that was pushed during the initial collision, investigators said.

Police officers responded to the crash to help the victims. One of the pedestrians, a 24-year-old University of Delaware graduate student, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet revealed her identity pending the notification of her family members.

The second pedestrian, another 24-year-old University of Delaware graduate student, also suffered serious injuries. The student was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Turner was taken to the hospital where he was evaluated and then placed into police custody. Police also took in Turner's passenger, but that person has not been charged at this time.

East Main Street was closed for about five hours due to the crash.

As of early Wednesday morning, a memorial had emerged at the scene of the deadly crash. Signs called for drivers to slow down and for safety measures to be put in place to protect students and the general public.

At the start of the school year in late August, 2024, someone on a motorcycle was speeding away from police when a freshman was hit by the bike and killed on Main Street. Police said that they did not chase the motorcyclist in that case.

This is the second deadly crash in Newark, Delaware, in two days.