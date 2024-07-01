Police ID 2 suspects in mass shooting that injured 7 in North Philly

Police identified two more suspects in a mass shooting that left seven people injured in North Philadelphia last month.

Khalif Duren, 23, and Amirah Square, 20, are both wanted on attempted murder and aggravated assault by handgun charges in connection to the shooting.

Duren stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds while Square stands 5-foot-3 and weighing between 110 and 115 pounds, police said.

L to R: Photos of Khalif Duren and Amirah Square

If you see either suspect, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can also send a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The shooting occurred on June 19, shortly after 6:20 p.m. Philadelphia police officers were called to the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street for multiple people shot, investigators said.

When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.

Around that same time three other people -- a woman and two men -- showed up to the hospital by private vehicles, police said.

The three women who were shot are 46, 29 and 34, police said. The two men who were shot are 23 and 19.

A sixth victim -- a 16-year-old girl -- at the scene approached officers and said she believed she was struck by a bullet, police said. She was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to her stomach.

A seventh victim, an 18-year-old woman, showed up to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

All of the victims were listed in stable condition except for the 19-year-old man who was shot in the back. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said all the victims were standing on the sidewalk when a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up, going eastbound on Somerset Street, and possibly three men got out, investigators said. That was when more than 20 shots were fired into a crowd. The shooters then got back into the waiting car and drove off.

"We believe they shot into this crowd intentionally and that someone may have been the intended target," Small said. "Very possible that several others or most of them were not the intended target, they were struck by stray gunfire."

Most of the victims live along North Bambrey Street, Small said.

Real-time crime cameras and private cameras in the area did captured the incident, investigators said. The video shows the gunmen walking down the street before opening fire and then running off.

The three suspects were last seen getting back into the vehicle and going eastbound on Somerset Street, according to police. Investigators said two of the suspects were wearing all black clothing while the third suspect was wearing all white clothing.

Police described the suspects' vehicle as a 2004-2008 charcoal gray Acura TSX with an unknown Pennsylvania tag, missing front grille, damage to the rear trunk with a yellow tie down strap securing the trunk and numerous decals in the rear window.

Surveillance images of the suspects' vehicle

On Thursday, June 20, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10 that police found the vehicle. Police also spoke with a person associated with the vehicle though that person has not been charged, the source said.

Photo of the vehicle police believe was involved in the mass shooting.

Then, on Friday, June 21, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey, 23.

"This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. “The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come. I am both proud and thankful of the men and women of our department for the work they do each and every day. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia.”

Harvey has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses, police said.

Children continue to be struck by gunfire in Philadelphia. So far, minors have made up around 13% of the nearly 540 shootings in the city this year, according to data from the City Controller's Office.