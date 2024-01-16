Police ID 2 men killed in Strawberry Mansion mass shooting

Police identified the two people killed in a mass shooting that also left four others injured in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood over the weekend.

On Sunday at 12:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street. When they arrived they found six shooting victims at the scene.

One of the victims, later identified as 53-year-old Edison Frazier, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:03 a.m. A second victim, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Smith, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:13 a.m.

The four other victims – a 23-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman, 28-year-old man and 42-year-old man – were all taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe a speakeasy was being operated at the home where the shooting took place. They also said it appears the shooter or shooters were in the street and opened fire into the home through the front door and window.

The mass shooting took place just 10 days after Mayor Cherelle Parker and the new police commissioner were sworn in and a public safety emergency was declared for Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.