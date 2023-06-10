Police hunt for alleged teen gunmen after Northeast Philly slaying

Law enforcement officials are trying to track down two 18-year-old men believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday, along the 4400 block of Oakmont Street in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Officials said that, first responders reported a man -- whose identity has not yet been provided by the police -- was found in that location after he had been shot in the chest.

According to police, the victim was pronounced at about 1:50 a.m.

At the scene of the shooting, early Saturday, officers were working near a vehicle that could be seen with its driver's side window broken out.

According to law enforcement officials two 18-year-old men, wearing dark colored hoodies, were reportedly seen running from the scene of the shooting.

Officers have said they are working to track down these individuals.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed any motive for the shooting and no arrests have yet been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.