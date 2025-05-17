Philly police release photos of suspect in schoolyard shooting

Police have released photos of a suspect in a double shooting that occurred in the schoolyard of James Logan Elementary School in Northwest Philadelphia on Thursday, May 15, and are asking the public's help in identifying the man.

Surveillance cameras captured the person of interest, who is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who may go by the name "Feek," according to police.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on Lindley Avenue from Broad Street toward Carlisle Street wearing a black hoodie with a gray design on the front along with a large chain with a medallion around his neck, police said.

An 18-year-old victim was killed in the shooting after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, and another teen was injured with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, police said.

Crime scene tape and a police presence was seen at the school's basketball court by SkyForce10 as it flew over the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is also being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this shooting.