North Philadelphia

Police seek gunman who fired at clerk in North Philly robbery

Law enforcement officials have released surveillance video in the hopes of identifying an armed attacker who fired a weapon at a store clerk during a robbery on Oct. 6, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are hoping to identify this gunman, who officials said, fired a weapon at a store clerk in North Philly during a robbery on Oct. 6, 2024.
The Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance video in the hopes of identifying a man who, officials said, robbed a convenience store and fired a shot at a worker during a robbery that happened on Oct. 6, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:44 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, when a masked man entered the employee area of Emira Convenience Store, located along the 2600 block of North 27th Street and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police shared surveillance video from the incident on social media.

During the robbery, the employee fled the store and, officials said, the gunman fired in the direction of the clerk.

However, the shot missed and, police officials said, no one was injured in this incident.

According to police, the gunman took money from the store's register and from a cardboard box that contained cash, before he fled the store headed eastbound on Lehigh Avenue.

Police have described the gunman as wearing black clothing and gray and white sneakers during the incident, as well as wearing orange gloves and having a black firearm with a brown handle.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to help identify this individual to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477).

