Kensington

Police: Girl, 12, riding scooter, critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run

A girl, who was struck in a hit-and-run while riding a scooter near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Westmoreland Street on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, has been hospitalized in critical condition, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run crash after she fell off an electric scooter while riding in Philadelphia's Kensington Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Officials said the incident happened at about 8:34 p.m. on Saturday when a 12-year-old girl was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Westmoreland Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At that time, officials said, the girl fell while traveling in the northbound lanes along Kensington Avenue and she was struck by a Hyundai that was driving along the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, police said, briefly stopped after the crash, but then fled the scene.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials said the vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Venango Street, but the driver was not located.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said Sunday, the girl was listed in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly mayor: 22 hurt on ground in Northeast Philly plane crash, 3 critically

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, calls for 6 more weeks of winter

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us