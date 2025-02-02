Police: Girl, 12, riding scooter, critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run

Police are investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run crash after she fell off an electric scooter while riding in Philadelphia's Kensington Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Officials said the incident happened at about 8:34 p.m. on Saturday when a 12-year-old girl was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Westmoreland Street.

At that time, officials said, the girl fell while traveling in the northbound lanes along Kensington Avenue and she was struck by a Hyundai that was driving along the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, police said, briefly stopped after the crash, but then fled the scene.

Police officials said the vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Venango Street, but the driver was not located.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said Sunday, the girl was listed in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.