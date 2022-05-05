Police Find Man Shot Dead on Campus of Widener University

Police found a man shot dead on the campus of Widener University Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered the man, who was not a student, with various gunshot wounds at the intersection of 14th and Potter streets around 1:30 p.m., Chester City Police Department Capt. Matthew P. Goldschmidt said. However, he said the shooting itself happened on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street, several blocks away.

It was unclear how the man made his way to campus. After he was found, he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Goldschmidt said.

A large police presence could be seen around a gate to the Delaware County school. Officers were also seen walking in nearby residential area with what appeared to be various evidence markers.