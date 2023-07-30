Police find hit-and-run vehicle that killed teen bike rider, officials say

As loved ones continue to mourn a Philadelphia teen boy who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike, police have found the stolen vehicle involved in the crash, investigators said.

On Friday, shortly before 4:30 a.m., police, firefighters and medics responded to Woodhaven and Byberry roads in Philadelphia for several reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle.

When officials arrived they found a teen boy – later identified as 16-year-old Billy McWilliams of Philadelphia – on the ground in the outer westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road.

The teen was suffering from injuries to his face, head, chest and back. Police also found the teen’s damaged mountain bike and his sandals, which were about 200 feet away from his body, investigators said.

McWilliams was riding his mountain bike at the time of the crash, according to police. Investigators also said there is a marked bicycle lane on Woodhaven Road where the crash occurred.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m. Friday.

Investigators found damaged parts from what they believe was the striking vehicle, including a piece of plastic that came from the wheel well and a Dodge emblem.

On Sunday, police announced they had found the striking vehicle – a dark 2015 or newer model Dodge Charger – on Brous and Princeton Avenues. Investigators said the vehicle had been stolen prior to the incident and that speed played a role in the crash.

They continue to search for the hit-and-run driver.

“This is a fatal hit-and-run,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So they’re looking at vehicular homicide at this time. So the best thing for them to do right now, the driver of the vehicle, is turn themselves in and explain exactly what happened. Because it’s a tragic accident but once you voluntarily leave the scene, now you’re looking at vehicular homicide."

L to R: A photo of Billy McWilliams, the bike police believe the teen was riding at the time of the deadly hit-and-run.

Loved ones mourn Billy McWilliams

On Friday, loved ones gathered in Northeast Philadelphia and released balloons in McWilliams’ honor.

"I have no words. It's just heartbreaking. Heartbreaking," the teen's aunt, Denise McWilliams, told NBC10. "Accidents happen but how do you just leave? I've said this before. How do you just leave a human on the ground? There's like no empathy at all anymore."

McWilliams’ friends and family described him as an adventurous teen with a love for life.

"The kid loved life,” the teen’s cousin, Rob McWilliams, told NBC10. “He loved being in the moment. Hung out with his friends all the time. I mean rode that bike everywhere."

The family also had a message for the hit-and-run driver.

"I can speak for my whole family on this one,” Rob McWilliams said. “There is no hatred in our heart. Come turn yourself in. Give us information. More importantly give my family the clarification that they need on all of this."

A total of eight bike riders were killed in crashes in Philadelphia in 2022, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. The Coalition also reported that six bike riders had been struck and killed in Philadelphia in 2023 as of July 14.

If you have any information on Friday’s crash or the driver involved, please call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).