Police: Federal prisoner gave fellow inmate hand drawn map to child porn cache

Officials are investigating after, they claim, a man serving a federal prison sentence allegedly created a hand drawn map for a fellow inmate that led to a cache of child pornography buried in the backyard of a home in New Castle County, Delaware.

According to David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, Alfred E. Daking, Jr., an 81-year-old former Delaware resident who is currently serving a federal prison sentence on an unrelated case, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, with possession of child sexual abuse material.

The charges arose, Weiss said in a statement, after Daking told a fellow inmate that he had buried an ammunition can containing videos in his parents' backyard.

Also, Weiss said, Daking created a hand drawn map of the property depicting where he would be able to find the videos that were buried in the yard.

Law enforcement officials obtained that map and, Weiss said in a statement, recovered the ammunition can from the yard.

Inside, investigators found three video cassettes and an 8mm film that all contained child sexual abuse material, Weiss said in a statement.

Also, follow up investigation found one of Daking's fingerprints on a video cassette, Weiss' statement claimed.

“For years the defendant hid evidence of his victimization of children. Today’s indictment demonstrates the commitment of my office, and our law enforcement partners to protect our communities from predatory individuals like this defendant," Weiss said in a statement. "We will never stop working to uncover evidence of sexual exploitation and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.”

The U.S Attorney’s Office and the FBI are seeking to identify additional victims of Daking’s.

Anyone who believes they or a family member may have been victimized by Daking or may know anyone who had contact with Daking and would like to provide additional information, is asked to contact the FBI Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.