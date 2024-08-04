West Philadelphia

Police discover man's ‘heavily decomposed' remains in West Philly home

The 'heavily decomposed' remains of a 61-year-old man were discovered in a home in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Police are investigating after the "heavily decomposed" remains of a man were discovered in a home in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, first responders to a home along the 5600 block of Larchwood Avenue found the "heavily decomposed" remains of a 61-year-old man at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

The man, who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on, was pronounced at the scene.

According to police, investigators have not yet determined the man's cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

