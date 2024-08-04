Police discover man's ‘heavily decomposed' remains in West Philly home

Police are investigating after the "heavily decomposed" remains of a man were discovered in a home in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, first responders to a home along the 5600 block of Larchwood Avenue found the "heavily decomposed" remains of a 61-year-old man at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

The man, who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on, was pronounced at the scene.

According to police, investigators have not yet determined the man's cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.