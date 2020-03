A large police presence descended on a Frankford neighborhood street Friday morning.

Officers with long guns could be seen standing outside a home along the 1600 block of Bridge Street around 6 a.m. The scene isn't far from SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center.

Minutes earlier, neighbors said they heard gunfire.

Police on the scene at Duffield and Bridge streets. Neighbors say, they heard shots being fired this morning @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UIFYTpLpv8 — Pamela Osborne (@PamelaOsborne) March 13, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.