Police: Delaware man tried to kill a girlfriend by setting her on fire

A 42-year-old Georgetown, Delaware man has been arrested after, officials claim, he poured a liquid on a woman during an argument and set her on fire, causing her to suffer critical injuries on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A 42-year-old man from Georgetown, Delaware has been arrested after, police officials said, he attempted to kill his girlfriend by setting her of fire after an argument that happened early Sunday.

According to police, officials arrested Keith Morrison, 42, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson offenses after he, allegedly, threw a liquid on his 44-year-old girlfriend at a residence on the 27000 block of Paradise Street in Georgetown, Del., and set her on fire.

Police officials said the investigation into the incident happened at about 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, as officers responded to that residence on Paradise Street on a report of a woman in distress.

Inside the home, officers located a 44-year-old woman suffering from burns to a large portion of her body, officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she's been listed in critical condition.

Police officials said that an investigation into the incident found that the woman and Morrison, her boyfriend, got involved in an argument.

Following the argument, officials allege that Morrison threw an unknown liquid on the woman before setting her on fire and fleeing the property on foot.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Through the course of the investigation, officials said that state troopers located Morrison hiding in a nearby field and took him into custody.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1 million bond.

