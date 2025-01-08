Police: Chester Co. student teacher filmed boys in high school locker room

Law enforcement officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday that they have apprehended a 34-year-old man from Erie after he, allegedly, filmed boys in the locker room of a Chester County high school without their knowledge.

According to police officials, troopers apprehended 34-year-old Samuel Elliot Fischer, of Erie, after an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred at Owen F. Roberts High School in Pottstown on Jan. 13, 2023.

Police claim the investigation found that Fischer, who was working as a student teacher, had been "surreptitiously recording male students in the locker room" while he was at the school.

In a statement to families, Will Stout, the superintendent of the Owen J. Roberts School District, said that Fischer was immediately removed from the district back in 2023 when concerns of Fischer's alleged conduct came to light.

"In January 2023, we were made aware of concerns related to the conduct of a Student Teacher while at Owen J. Roberts High School. Working in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police, the individual was immediately removed from our school district, an investigation was launched and all involved students and their families were contacted," read a statement from Stout. "After a lengthy investigation by the State Police, it was announced today that charges were filed against the individual, who was not an Owen J. Roberts employee, but was on our high school campus for approximately one week, from January 9 - 13, 2023. We want to thank our students and their families for making us aware of their concerns."

Also, according to police, an investigation further found that, from 2014 to 2019, while he was an athletic trainer in the Pine Richland School District in Allegheny County, Fischer is believed to have engaged in similar behavior.

Police said, in his time working in that district, Fischer is alleged to have recorded video of students in the locker room of Pine Richland High School and in the bathroom of Pine Richland Middle School.

On Jan. 3, 2025, Fischer was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children and related offenses that, police believe, occurred in Chester and Allegheny counties.