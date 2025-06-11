Police chase from Montco to Bucks County ends in hourslong barricade: Police

A suspect surrendered to police on Wednesday following a police chase that began in Montgomery County and ended with an hourslong standoff in Bucks County, police said.

SkyForce 10 was over the scene on Ridge Road -- not far from County Line Road -- in West Rockhill Township when the man finally surrendered, first releasing his dog before giving himself up to the SWAT team that responded to the incident.

According to police, the incident began in Marlborough Township in Montgomery County after a report of a man who threatened a bicyclist and fired shots into the woods.

When police arrived on scene at around 12:04 p.m., the unidentified man fired several rounds at officers and then fled, beginning the police chase, officials said.

At some point, the suspect drove into Bucks County, where he got stuck in a construction site in West Rockhill Township, beginning the standoff with police and SWAT.

Shots were fired during the pursuit and at the start of the barricade, police say.

Th chase ended at 12:11 p.m. and the man surrendered at around 2:24 p.m., police said.

No one was hurt from the incident, however the road closure from the investigation is impacting people in the area.

Police said they towed the Mustang, but the investigation was still ongoing on the roadway as of 4:30 p.m.

A witness also said the scene was pretty dramatic.

"I look out the window and I hear this blue Mustang, and he was flying by, I heard it go vroom," said Colin Croissett. "A couple minutes go by, I hear sirens and I'm like, huh, I wonder if he's doing a police chase, you know."

"Next thing I know, they're suiting up and bringing the rifles out and stuff," he added. "I heard a gunshot, and then I heard a thousand more gunshots."

Montgomery County Detectives are working with Marlborough Township police on the investigation.

Montgomery County, Bucks County and Pennsylvania State Police all assisted in the incident, police said.

The man remains in custody and charges are in the works, officials said.