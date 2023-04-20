Pennsylvania

Police Chase Ends in Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Chester Co.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A motorcyclist is dead after a police chase in Honey Brook Township, Chester County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at Chestnut Tree Road and Horseshoe Pike after a motorcyclist crashed into a car, officials said.

The motorcyclist was given CPR at the scene and was later pronounced dead, according to a coroner.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and you could see a wrecked car and what looked like what was left of a motorcycle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Early reports say there were two people in the car who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Horseshoe Pike (Rt 322), between Chestnut Tree Road and Birdell Road, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

At this time there is no information from police on why they were in pursuit of the motorcycle.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 8 hours ago

Teen Becomes Latest Child to Be Shot, Killed in Philadelphia

Crime and Courts 7 hours ago

Teen Employee Accused of Putting Needles in Food at Lehigh County Grocery Store, Police Say

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us