Police Chase Ends in Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Chester Co.

A motorcyclist is dead after a police chase in Honey Brook Township, Chester County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at Chestnut Tree Road and Horseshoe Pike after a motorcyclist crashed into a car, officials said.

The motorcyclist was given CPR at the scene and was later pronounced dead, according to a coroner.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and you could see a wrecked car and what looked like what was left of a motorcycle.

Early reports say there were two people in the car who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Horseshoe Pike (Rt 322), between Chestnut Tree Road and Birdell Road, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

At this time there is no information from police on why they were in pursuit of the motorcycle.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.