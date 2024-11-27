The pursuit of a possibly stolen car that spanned from Northeast Philadelphia into Center City Wednesday left a police vehicle damaged, the car ditched and police searching for at least two men.

Philadelphia police officers were called to a home along the 1200 block of Pratt Street in the Frankford neighborhood where a neighbor said they saw something suspicious happening with a car midday on Nov. 27, 2024, Philadelphia Police Inspector J. Przepiorka said.

When officers got there the car was gone, but then officers spotted it nearby, Przepiorka said.

"They turned around to stop that vehicle," Przepiorka said. "The vehicle then took off."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver then ran a red light and struck a highway patrol vehicle shortly after police alerted fellow officers over the radio about the fleeing car, Przepiorka said.

The officers in the crashed vehicle then gave chase down Interstate 95 and onto Interstate 676, Przepiorka said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The pursuit made its into Center City before police called it off "due to the reckless operator of the vehicle," Przepiorka said.

Police then learned that the car was found at Broad and Wood streets -- not far from the Vine Street Expressway, investigators said. At least three people were seen getting out of the car and running into a nearby parking garage.

Police got one guy, but continued to search the garage Wednesday afternoon for two other men, Przepiorka said. Investigators saw the men running into the garage on video.

Police didn't know if the men who escaped were armed or not, Przepiorka said.