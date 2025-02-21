An early Friday morning pursuit ended with what police say was a stolen SUV on its roof after slamming into a Northeast Philadelphia apartment building.

Officers spotted the SUV around 3:37 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2025, and ran the plates to find out it was stolen, police on the scene said.

About five minutes later, the driver of the stolen SUV slammed into the Longwood Manor Apartments at Bradford and Hoffnagle streets in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The smashed up SUV wound up on its roof on the lawn outside the building.

Police said officers proceeded to arrest the driver, who wasn't injured. No charges were immediately announced.

The force of the crash caused damage to the staircase of an entrance to the apartment building, leaving twisted metal railing and cracked masonry.

Licenses and Inspections would need to come to the building to inspect the damage, investigators said.