Chase ends with stolen SUV crashing into apartments, landing on roof, police say

The driver of a stolen SUV slammed it into an entrance to Rhawnhurst's Longwood Manor Apartments early on Feb. 21, 2025, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

An early Friday morning pursuit ended with what police say was a stolen SUV on its roof after slamming into a Northeast Philadelphia apartment building.

Officers spotted the SUV around 3:37 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2025, and ran the plates to find out it was stolen, police on the scene said.

About five minutes later, the driver of the stolen SUV slammed into the Longwood Manor Apartments at Bradford and Hoffnagle streets in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The smashed up SUV wound up on its roof on the lawn outside the building.

Police said officers proceeded to arrest the driver, who wasn't injured. No charges were immediately announced.

The force of the crash caused damage to the staircase of an entrance to the apartment building, leaving twisted metal railing and cracked masonry.

Licenses and Inspections would need to come to the building to inspect the damage, investigators said.

