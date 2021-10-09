Police Catch One of Pa.'s Most Wanted Fugitives in Puerto Rico

Lee la historia en español aquí.
A fugitive who was considered one of Pennsylvania’s most wanted was arrested Thursday in Puerto Rico after more than a year on the run, the island's authorities said Friday.
Luis Marrero Beltrán, 38, who was wanted for allegedly beating a woman and a child with a hammer in York Springs in July 2020, was taken into custody in Cabo Rojo, Thursday night.
Beltrán is one of 7 fugutives sought after by the Pennsylvania State Police for crimes ranging from aggravated assault to murder.
Beltran remains under the island's police custody pending his extradition to the Keystone State.