Police Car Reportedly Struck, Killed Bicyclist in Chester County

Streets are closed in West Goshen Township Sunday morning as officials are investigating a deadly incident where a bicyclist was allegedly struck and killed by a police cruiser.

According to police, the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and S. High Street.

By 11 a.m., police had closed High Street at the Route 202 northbound ramp and Stadium Road, in order to investigate the incident.

No information has yet been made available about the identity of the victim or how the incident may have occoured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.