Crash involving police car, private vehicle leaves officer hurt in Philadelphia

An officer was hurt after a crash in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section of the city, police said.

The officer was responding to, what police called, a priority call, officials explained. A private vehicle crashed into his assigned patrol car as he was driving.

The patrol car was damaged on the front passenger side due to the crash, police said.

Police said that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital by other responding officers. He is expected to be treated and released.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is working to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.