Philadelphia

Crash involving police car, private vehicle leaves officer hurt in Philadelphia

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police light on a car of the German police
Getty Images

An officer was hurt after a crash in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section of the city, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The officer was responding to, what police called, a priority call, officials explained. A private vehicle crashed into his assigned patrol car as he was driving.

The patrol car was damaged on the front passenger side due to the crash, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital by other responding officers. He is expected to be treated and released.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is working to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us