Police Car Jumps Curb During Philly Crash

A Philadelphia police car appeared to jump the curb during a crash Friday morning.

The wreck took place near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street in the Germantown neighborhood before day break.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, you could see the police car that appeared to be crashed against a street sign and a sedan on the lawn of a nearby home.

Police didn't immediately reveal if anyone was hurt.

Police investigators were figuring out exactly what led to the wreck.

