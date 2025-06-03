Police: Bucks woman stole $20K from elementary school parent-teacher group

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County have arrested a woman, who served as treasurer for a parent-teacher organization at an elementary school on Sellersville, after she, allegedly, stole thousands from the group.

According to police, on May 29, 2025, Jaqueline Bucco, 46, of Telford, was arraigned on charges that claim the she stole over $20,000 over the course of two years as she served as the treasurer for a parent-teacher association for J. M. Grasse Elementary School.

Officials said the charges of theft, forgery and related offenses came after a "lengthy investigation" into Bucco's time as treasurer of the elementary school's parent-teacher organization after members of that group, in June of 2023, allegedly discovered funds missing.

Police allege that, beginning when Bucco took over the treasurer's position in September of 2021, over the course of two years, police believe, she embezzled more than $20,000 in funds that were collected through a variety of fundraisers held by the group.

Bucco, officials claim, wrote checks to herself and forged names of board members of the parent-teacher organization onto checks. This spending, officials said, was never approved by the board of the parent-teacher organization.

Officials said Bucco has been released on $100,000 unsecured bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 1, 2025.