Bucks

Police: Bucks woman stole $20K from elementary school parent-teacher group

A 46-year-old Telford woman has been arrested after, officials claim, she stole more than $20,000 as she served as a treasurer for the parent-teacher organization at J. M. Grasse Elementary School.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County have arrested a woman, who served as treasurer for a parent-teacher organization at an elementary school on Sellersville, after she, allegedly, stole thousands from the group.

According to police, on May 29, 2025, Jaqueline Bucco, 46, of Telford, was arraigned on charges that claim the she stole over $20,000 over the course of two years as she served as the treasurer for a parent-teacher association for J. M. Grasse Elementary School.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said the charges of theft, forgery and related offenses came after a "lengthy investigation" into Bucco's time as treasurer of the elementary school's parent-teacher organization after members of that group, in June of 2023, allegedly discovered funds missing.

Police allege that, beginning when Bucco took over the treasurer's position in September of 2021, over the course of two years, police believe, she embezzled more than $20,000 in funds that were collected through a variety of fundraisers held by the group.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Bucco, officials claim, wrote checks to herself and forged names of board members of the parent-teacher organization onto checks. This spending, officials said, was never approved by the board of the parent-teacher organization.

Officials said Bucco has been released on $100,000 unsecured bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 1, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Bucks
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us