Police: Body found on riverbank in Del. identified as missing Philadelphia woman

A 32-year-old Philadelphia woman, who was reported missing in November of last year, has been identified as the individual whose remains were found along the Christina River in Wilmington, Del. earlier this month

The remains that were pulled from the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware on March 4, 2025, have been identified, officials said.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials said that the remains belonged to 32-year-old Normaris Colón Valles, who was reported missing from Philadelphia in November.

Officials said that Colón Valles was last seen at a sports bar located along the 8200 Roosevelt Boulevard at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2024.

She left the establishment with several men who, police initially said, were "possibly traveling in an older model black dual-exhaust pickup truck or a grey BMW.

On March 4, 2025, at about 6 p.m., police in Wilmington, Delaware, were called to the 1100 block of E. 7th Street after, officials said, a deceased person's remains were discovered along the banks of the Christina River.

Following an autopsy, investigators determined the remains were likely in the river since December and, official's said, Colón Valles's body showed no signs of foul play.

However, law enforcement officials said they have not yet determined Colón Valles' cause of death.

Police officials in Delaware said they are assisting the Philadelphia Police Department in the course of an ongoing investigation into this incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

